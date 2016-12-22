Disabled mother and daughter receive support from the Needy Family Fund

MILTON — Heidi, 29, who lives with her disabled 57-year-old mother, became disabled herself in the last year and has yet to receive any disability payments. When the holiday rolled around, she remembered the Needy Family Fund, distributed through the Salvation Army.

“This is the first year I signed up myself,” she said. “When my daughter was in early Head Start, they signed her up, but we only got gifts.”

For this holiday, Heidi’s 3-year-old daughter received gifts featuring her favorite character, Doc McStuffins, a piano keyboard, a LeapFrog educational game and other items.

However, by signing up herself this year, Heidi also received a food package. “We got a turkey and a pie and other fixings, like vegetables, stuffing, cranberry and mashed potatoes, she said.

The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB&T Bank, raises money during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by the Salvation Army offices in Sunbury and Milton.

Donations may be made by check or credit card. Checks payable to the Needy Family Fund may be mailed to or dropped off at BB&T Bank, 400 Market St., Sunbury, PA 17801. Credit card payments may be made by using the link at https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.