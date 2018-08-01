Harrisburg Diocese releasing names of clergy accused of sex abuse

Harrisburg diocese releasing names of accused clergy

HARRISBURG – The Diocese of Harrisburg is now releasing a great amount of information in regards to sexual abuse of children by clergy. According to various media reports, Bishop Ronald Gainer announced the release of the information at a press conference today in Harrisburg.

Reports say the biggest piece of information being released is a list of 71 priests, deacons and others within the church who are accused of abuse. That includes 37 priests, three deacons, six seminarians, nine clergy of other dioceses, and 16 from religious communities. The diocese says the list will also be posted on a new website to be launched today.

Gainer also says names of anyone on the list, including former bishops, will be removed from certain buildings, rooms, and halls within the Diocese. The Bishop also directed the names of every bishop since 1947 be removed from those areas within the Diocese as well, “effective immediately.”

Gainer says the diocese will waive any confidentiality rights reached as part of civil settlements.

The Bishop concluded expressing “profound sorrow,” apologizing to the survivors, members of the Catholic Church, and the public.