Dig for fossils this Sunday

BEAVER SPRINGS – This Sunday you can dig for fossils in Beaver Springs. The Merrill W. Linn Land and Waterways Conservancy invites you to come down and dig in a local quarry where you could find marine fossils that are 390 million years old. With the help of Bucknell University professor Jeff Trop, and some students, you could find brachiopods, crinoids, corals and more.

The dig will take place this Sunday from 1-5pm at Shale Pit Road in Beaver Springs. The Conservancy warns that your clothes and footwear may get dirty; that your shoes should have good tread, and flip flops will not be allowed. Equipment supplies will be limited, but you could bring your own safety glasses, hammer and chisel, etc.

There are no restrooms available to the public, so please plans accordingly. For more information please go to LinnConservancy.com.