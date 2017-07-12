Detour modifications for Duke Street Reconstruction

NORTHUMBERLAND – Changes to detours associated with the Duke Street project in Northumberland should be welcome relief for complaining neighbors. PennDOT has made some modifications to the detour route for the Duke Street Reconstruction after meeting with local officials, borough representatives, neighbors, and police.

The change, stop signs at intersections along the detour routes of King and Queen Streets were uncovered. The stop signs were covered to allow traffic to flow smoothly through the borough, but after the meeting PennDOT decided to allow the signs to be uncovered to return stop conditions to normal.

The northbound detour route also has been changed. The route will now use fourth, King and eighth streets. The southbound detour has not been modified. A truck detour remains in place for all trucks over 36 feet in length, and all business are open and accessible within the project area. Neighbors and other motorists have a wide range of complaints about the situation.