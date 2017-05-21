Detour lifted on Ridge Road

MONTOURSVILLE – Good news for motorists in Point Township, Northumberland County…the detour for Ridge Road has been lifted. Tie-in work related to the relocation of a section of Ridge Road and its intersection with Route 147 was being performed. The relocated Ridge Road is expected to be opened later this summer.

There’s still some road work to look out for however, as construction on lanes of Route 15 north of Granger Road in Union Township continue. The passing lanes of Route 15 will be closed in both directions. Various projects also continue on Route 147, still resulting in lane closures. (Matt Catrillo)