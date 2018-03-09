Detention to be enforced at Lewisburg walkout

LEWISBURG – Lewisburg High School students who participate in next Wednesday’s national walkout could spend time in detention. The Daily Item reports Lewisburg School District will enforce its established attendance policy…it states unexcused absences are subject to 1 to 3 days in detention.

In a news release sent to WKOK, Lewisburg student leaders say they will join in the walkout at 10 a.m. March 14. It will include 16 minutes of speeches by the student organizers, followed by one minute of silence for the victims of the Parkland, Florida shooting.

Other Valley Schools planning to participate in some way include Selinsgrove, Danville, Shikellamy, and Bloomsburg.