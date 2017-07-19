Details out now on crash a week ago near Sunbury

A crash a week ago injured several Valley residents

SUNBURY – Details are out on a crash a week ago on Route 147 south of Sunbury. State police public information officer Rick Blair tells WKOK, the crash occurred about 1:30pm Friday in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County. He says a pick-up truck driven by Howard Delarue of Ranshaw drove into the oncoming lane and hit the front of an SUV driven by Charles Stake of Sunbury.

Troopers say both drivers, and passengers from each vehicle, were taken to Geisinger Medical Center. Delarue’s passenger 43-year-old Christopher Brown of Ranshaw is still in the hospital, a spokeswoman at Geisinger says he is in fair condition. State police say no one in the in the Delarue vehicle was wearing a seatbelt, and everyone in the Stake SUV was wearing a seatbelt.