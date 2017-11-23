Details are emerging on this morning’s robbery near Milton

MILTON – Details are out from state police after a robbery at a Sunoco gas station near Milton this morning. Troopers tell us, the business was robbed around 2am when two men entered the gas station displaying two black handguns.

According to the report, one of the males demanded money from the clerk, stole the clerk’s cell phone, and forced the clerk to open the cash drawer, removing cash. They then forced the clerk to get on the ground while they broke into a second register, removing cash. The suspects then fled through the front of the store on foot heading west.

Both individuals were described as Hispanic, wearing black pants, hooded black jackets, and both has the lower portions of their faces concealed. One of the suspect’s face cover is described as a skeleton face on it. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milton state police.