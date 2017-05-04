Details about the new Northumberland County prison are revealed

SUNBURY – With the groundbreaking done, Northumberland County is looking forward to the work ahead at the new prison site in Coal Township. County Comissioner Sam Schiccatano was on WKOK’s On the Mark program this week talking about what we can expect in terms of cost and how it’s going to be funded.

“We’re talking about $32 million or less, and that’s where we are right now with the budget. We’re very hopeful, and we’re pretty sure we can go along and build this without any tax increase in our debt service.”

Work is set to begin on the prison grounds in mid-May. (Christopher Elio)