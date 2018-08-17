Destiny Lopez wins The Valley’s Got Talent

The barbershop quartet, ‘According to Dad’ was one of the performers at Thursday night’s Valley’s Got Talent competition. About 700 people were in the Shikellamy High School auditorium to hear 17 competitors seek prize money and the prize trophy.

In the end, Destiny Lopez wowed the judges, “It feels unbelievable…I don’t know I feel like I’m dreaming. Throughout the entire show, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m chill, dancing in the wings, getting ready to perform, and then when I get there I have this anxiety attack…but I’m okay.”

The Valley’s Got Talent will be showed in its entirety on Service Electric Cable Vision in the weeks ahead. We’ll let you know when it is on TV. The River Festival continues in Sunbury’s downtown today and tomorrow. The full schedule is posted at sunburyrevitalization.org or you can download the Sunbury River Festival app.