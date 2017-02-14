Deputy sheriff resigns for new position

SUNBURY – One of Montour County’s long time deputy sheriff’s is taking an auditor job. Deputy sheriff James Hack resigned Tuesday. He’s been working for the sheriff’s department since 1979. During a meeting of the Montour County commissioners, chairman Ken Holdren said Hack has accepted a position as an auditor. Holdren stated that the deputy didn’t want to return to full time sheriff’s duty after the death of his wife.

During the announcement, Holdren said, “James Hack should be commended for his service.” He has received the appropriate approvals from the county commissioners, democrat party and county auditors. The position is judge appointed. (Christopher Elio)