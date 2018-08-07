Deputy Sheriff position created for new county prison 

SUNBURY- Inmate transportation to and from the new Northumberland County Prison was a big topic at Tuesday’s county commissioners meeting. During Tuesday’s public meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved a new deputy position in the county sheriff’s office. The position will be effective Wednesday and that person will help with transportation of inmates to court and other locations. The starting salary is listed at $16.62 per hour and is full-time.

The commissioners also unanimously approved the creation of an Inmate Coordinator position in the sheriff’s office. This position will oversee all transportation operations for prisoners to court. That position has a salary of just over $40,000 annually. To save some salary costs, the deputy warden programs were eliminated by a 3-1 vote.

Northumberland County Sheriff Robert Wolfe says it will be a wait and see approach to see if more personnel will be needed. He says originally wanted four new people to start, but budget constraints only allowed for two.