DePasquale won’t run for Congress, and more AP PA Headlines

DePasquale won’t run for Congress under new map

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s auditor general, Democrat Eugene DePasquale, says he won’t run for Congress.The 46-year-old DePasquale (DEE-pas-KWAL-ee) said Monday he considered it after being asked to run, but loves what he’s doing.

DePasquale’s decision comes a day before candidates can start circulating petitions to get on the May primary ballot. A new court-ordered map of Pennsylvania congressional districts is spurring would-be candidates to consider whether, and where, to run. Third-term Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry’s York-based district was solidly Republican under boundaries drawn in 2011 by Republicans who controlled the Legislature and the governor’s office.

The court-ordered boundaries created a more competitive district around Perry’s home by adding heavily Democratic areas around the city of Harrisburg. Longtime liberal activist and one-time congressional candidate Gene Stilp says he’ll seek the Democratic nomination.

Pennsylvania’s online voter registration hits 1M milestone

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A voter from the Philadelphia suburbs is the 1 millionth person to register to vote or update their registration online since Pennsylvania’s online system began more than two years ago. State officials said Monday that about 60 percent of those users were signing up to vote, while the rest were changing their name, address or party affiliation. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who launched the system in August 2015, says the results reflect demand for election systems that are more secure, easier to navigate and help ensure that votes count. Elections officials say online registration has reduced the workload and cost for county elections officials, who can be flooded with applications near registration deadlines. Voters have until April 16 to register if they want to participate in the May 15 primary.

Police: Student tried to enter school with loaded handgun

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a student tried to enter a Philadelphia high school with a stolen .40-caliber handgun loaded with a dozen rounds. Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said Monday it’s unclear why the student had the gun, which was found when the bag was scanned just after 7:30 a.m. Monday at Samuel Fels High School in northeast Philadelphia. The school was placed on lockdown. There were no injuries. Kinebrew said the student faces weapons charges.