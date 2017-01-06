Department of Corrections plans to close two state prisons

HARRISBURG – Two state prisons will be closed in response to the state budget deficit and spending reductions. Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel met with union officials and the agency’s leadership team to discuss plans to close two sites and reduce the population of halfway houses by June 30.

Wetzel says five prisons are under consideration for closure, “Two prisons will be selected out of five of our older prisons. The five older prisons that are on the list that are going to be reviewed are Waymart, Retreat, Frackville, Mercer, and Pittsburgh.”

Wetzel says every affected employee will be offered a position elsewhere in the agency, “We understand the closure impacts first and foremost our staff. One of the factors is how can we best mitigate the impact on staff. The good news piece on that is we will be able to offer every staff member affected a job within the department.”

Wetzel says the closures will be a cost effective decision, “We’ll save significant money. At the same time still be able to focus on what we’re paid to do which is create outcomes and create a safer Pennsylvania by releasing people that are less likely to commit a crime than when they came in the front door.”

The Department of Corrections is able to close the prisons without a security risk due to the reduction in the inmate population, as well as the additional one thousand unused beds made available at SCI Camp Hill. The agency will take into consideration the ages, sizes, locations, operational costs, and specialty functions of the prisons, along with economic impact on the affected communities. The Department of Corrections will announce its final decision on January 26.