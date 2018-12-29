Democrat to be seated after residency questions: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

AP PA Headlines 12/29/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The top-ranking Republican in the Pennsylvania Senate said Friday he favors seating the Democrat who won last month now that he has looked into questions about her residency. President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati issued a statement Friday that said he will recommend that Lindsey Williams be sworn in along with other new members on Tuesday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court ruled Friday that mothers who use illegal drugs while pregnant cannot be considered perpetrators of child abuse against their newly born children under the state’s child protection law. The Supreme Court’s main opinion said the law’s definition of a child does not include fetuses or unborn children, and victims of perpetrators must be children under the Child Protective Services Law.

“The fact that the actor, at a later date, becomes a person who meets one of the statutorily-defined categories of ‘perpetrator’ does not bring her earlier actions — even if committed within two years of the child’s bodily injury — under the CPSL,” wrote Justice Christine Donohue. Two justices who dissented said what should matter is when the injury shows itself, and that can be after the child is born.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia says recovering addicts will have to stub out their cigarettes before checking into a city-funded inpatient drug treatment program starting next week. Philly.com reported Friday that the smoking ban covers staff and patients at 80 programs receiving city funding and goes into effect Tuesday.

City officials say the move is related to growing research that shows quitting smoking while undergoing addiction treatment means patients have a greater chance at not relapsing. Patients will be offered cessation treatments including some medications, as well as nicotine replacements and counseling. Philadelphia previously banned tobacco use at its mental health facilities in 2016 despite concern it may deter people from seeking treatment. Two years into the policy, officials say it hasn’t affected patients’ decisions to seek help.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is considering backing off of its regulation of toxic mercury emissions from coal-fired power plants. In an announcement Friday, the EPA proposes what would be another Trump administration rollback of federal enforcement under the Clean Air Act. It’s the latest administration effort on behalf of the country’s coal industry. Coal-fired power plants are the largest single source of mercury pollution.

Mercury harms the developing nervous systems of children and causes other severe health damage. Environmental groups say federal and state limits have helped cut mercury emissions from power plants by 85 percent since 2006. But the new EPA finding would conclude it’s not “appropriate” for the agency to regulate the toxic emissions. Environmental groups fear the move is a step toward rolling back toxic-emissions standards for coal-fired plants.

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man says he ordered his wife a $2,000 diamond bracelet for Christmas and was shocked see 48 of the bracelets when he opened the box. zATN-TV reports Olive Branch Alderman Dale Dickerson ordered the bracelet from a company called Jewelry Unlimited that’s based in Atlanta.

When Dale received his shipment, there were dozens of bracelets in the box but no paperwork. Dale called the company after catching his breath. He says the manager sounded panicked but Dale sent the extra bracelets back. The manager thanked him for his honesty in an email and the company sent a pair of diamond earrings as a thank-you for returning the bracelets.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: On WKOK and WKOK.com, NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg; Gov. Jerry Brown, D-Calif.; Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla. ABC’s “This Week” — Kevin McAleenan, commissioner of Customs and Border Protection; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal, former commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan. CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.; Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich. “Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.; Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports Stories, Scores & Skeds

Penn State men’s basketball is back on the air today on WKOK as the Nittany Lions host UMBC. Coverage begins at 12:30, tipoff at 1 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Central Columbia 74, Shikellamy 52

Muncy 67, Williamson 45

Jersey Shore 52, Wyalusing 50

Hughesville 47, Sullivan County 40

Cedar Crest 79, Mount Carmel 56

Lebanon 61, Halifax 42

Southern Columbia 56, Shamokin 46

Millersburg 64, Tri-Valley 45

GIRLS BASKETBAL

Selinsgrove 54, Sullivan County 49

Berwick 35, Mifflin County 32

North Penn-Mansfield 56, Notre Dame-Elmira, N.Y. 45

South Williamsport 59, Jersey Shore 46

Mifflinburg 60, Bellefonte 31

Shamokin 55, Southern Columbia 49

Upper Dauphin 61, Williams Valley 57

Tri-Valley 42, Millersburg 23

Warrior Run 35, Montoursville 27

Muncy 55, Juniata 37

AP-Scorecard

AP-Scorecard Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Final Chicago 101 Washington 92 Final Orlando 116 Toronto 87 Final Charlotte 100 Brooklyn 87 Final Indiana 125 Detroit 88 Final OT Atlanta 123 Minnesota 120 Final New Orleans 114 Dallas 112 Final Miami 118 Cleveland 94 Final Denver 102 San Antonio 99 Final Oklahoma City 118 Phoenix 102 Final L.A. Clippers 118 L.A. Lakers 107 ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Final Montreal 5 Florida 3 Final Toronto 4 Columbus 2 Final N-Y Islanders 6 Ottawa 3 ——— TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Final (7) Gonzaga 96 North Alabama 51 Final (10) Virginia Tech 85 Md.-Eastern Shore 40 Final (11) Texas Tech 71 Rio Grande 46 Final (18) Marquette 84 Southern U. 41 Final (20) NC State 97 Loyola (Md.) 64 TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Brooklyn at Milwaukee 5:00 p.m. Charlotte at Washington 7:00 p.m. Houston at New Orleans 7:00 p.m. Cleveland at Atlanta 7:30 p.m. Boston at Memphis 8:00 p.m. N-Y Knicks at Utah 8:00 p.m. Denver at Phoenix 9:00 p.m. Golden State at Portland 10:00 p.m. San Antonio at L.A. Clippers 10:30 p.m. ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Carolina at New Jersey 1:00 p.m. San Jose at Edmonton 4:00 p.m. Minnesota at Winnipeg 4:00 p.m. Vegas at L.A. Kings 4:00 p.m. Boston at Buffalo 7:00 p.m. N-Y Islanders at Toronto 7:00 p.m. Montreal at Tampa Bay 7:00 p.m. Philadelphia at Florida 7:00 p.m. Washington at Ottawa 7:00 p.m. Pittsburgh at St. Louis 8:00 p.m. Detroit at Dallas 8:00 p.m. N-Y Rangers at Nashville 8:00 p.m. Chicago at Colorado 9:00 p.m. Arizona at Anaheim 10:00 p.m. Vancouver at Calgary 10:00 p.m. ——— TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Tennessee Tech at (3) Tennessee 1:00 p.m. E. Michigan at (5) Kansas 2:00 p.m. (6) Nevada at Utah 2:00 p.m. N. Illinois at (8) Michigan St. 2:00 p.m. North Florida at (12) Auburn 5:00 p.m. High Point at (13) Ohio St. 12:00 p.m. Davidson at (14) North Carolina 12:00 p.m. (15) Wisconsin at W. Kentucky 5:30 p.m. (16) Kentucky at Louisville 2:00 p.m. Princeton at (17) Arizona St. 4:00 p.m. BYU at (19) Mississippi St. 12:00 p.m. (21) Buffalo at Canisius 7:00 p.m. NJIT at (22) Houston 4:00 p.m. Bryant at (24) Iowa 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.