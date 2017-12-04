Delays on Front Street this week in Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND — Delays are expected on Front Street in Northumberland this week due to work associated with the Duke Street project. PennDOT says in a release that overhead utility work will be done on Front Street near W&L Subaru. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers or lane shifts and delays are to be expected.

Gas line relocation continues on Duke Street between Front Street and Park Avenue and on Front Street between Prince and Hanover Streets. Duke Street is now open to car traffic only.(Sarah Benek)