Update: Delay on Route 11/15 in Shamokin Dam will last several hours

SHAMOKIN DAM– Traffic is backed up on Route 11/15 in both directions in Shamokin Dam due to an overturned tractor trailer. The accident occurred at the light where Routes 11 and 15 intersect at the site of the former Tedd’s Landing restaurant. The tanker is on its side in the southbound Route 15 driving lane. The right lane on Route 11 is closed and the passing lane is open, but traffic is moving slowly. Traffic traveling Routes 11 /15 northbound is only delayed at the intersection. Flaggers are on scene directing traffic. PennDOT says traffic is expected to be impacted for several hours.