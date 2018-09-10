Delay in Northumberland railroad underpass work

NORTHUMBERLAND – PennDOT is talking about a recent delay in the work on Northumberland’s railroad underpass. At a recent borough council meeting, PennDOT’s Ted Deptula said the delay was caused by the slow process of procuring soil sample analysis from the soil found under the underpass pavement.

The contractor reported the delay while required routine soil and fill samples were analyzed for possible hazardous materials. None were found and the project continued a week later. Deptula said the extra scrutiny of the soil is normal where railroads intersect with PennDOT roads under construction. He said no contaminants were found and the project is continuing.

The underpass is being rebuilt as part of Northumberland’s $13 million Duke, Front and Water Street rebuilding project.