Degenstein Library receives a $10,000 grant

SUNBURY – The Degenstein Community Library received a $10,000 grant for early childhood initiatives at the Sunbury facility. The Sunbury Area Community Foundation provided the grant funding.

The foundation was created from the sale of the Sunbury Community Hospital in 2005 and continue to fund a multitude of charitable needs for residents of the Sunbury area. They are affiliated with the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation. The funding will support programs including preschool and toddler story times, which include crafts, reading games, music and movement. You can find out more at degensteinlibrary.org. (Ali Stevens)