Degenstein Library going to have a Volunteer Fair

SUNBURY – If you’re looking to volunteer your time this summer, a Valley library can help. The Degenstein Community Library is hosting a volunteer fair this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. More than 10 area agencies will be in the community room highlighting their volunteer needs and missions.

Participants attending the fair will receive “Degenstein dollars,” which can be used towards book and DVD rentals, fines, and fees. Registration is not required. Its part of their summer theme with other Northumberland County libraries…Build a Better World.

The library says adults can also show off their creative side by joining the library for Flip Flop Decorating. The event is Saturday, July 1 at 10 a.m. There is a $5 fee to cover the cost of shoes. Registration is required. To register and for more information on all the library’s programs, call 570-286-2461 or email info@degensteinlibrary.org.