NFF $: Needy Family Fund uses Degenstein grant to top $100,000

SUNBURY – Thanks to the Degenstein Challenge Grant, the Needy Family Fund is now over $100,000. The foundation each year promises $25,000, if donors help the fund hit $75,000.

When the fund reached its $75,000 goal, the foundation made good on its promise, raising the grand total of the Needy Family Fund to $100,670.24. The fund has already been used to donate toys, food, clothing and gifts to over 700 families in The Valley. The Sunbury and Milton Salvation Army citadels held a distribution to eligible families prior to Christmas.

Interested donors can still contribute at any branch of BB&T or online…we have the link posted at WKOK.com. The fund is sponsored each year by The Daily Item, BB&T and Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. (Matt Catrillo)

https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017