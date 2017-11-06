Debris removal continues on highway, delays could continue

HARRISBURG – Motorists who are traveling outside the Valley on Routes 11/15 in Perry County could to run into delays. PennDOT says crews are working along the highway and will be restricting the right lane and shoulder of southbound U.S. 11/15 in Buffalo Township, Perry County.

The work is just south of the Route 34 intersection, in the village of Mt. Patrick. PennDOT says they’ll be using a large crane, so the lanes will be restricted there. Work starts November 6 and will continue through late December.