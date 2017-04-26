Death sentence given to Eric Frein

MILFORD, Pa. (AP) — The jury in the death penalty phase of the Eric Frein case has decided to sentence him to death by lethal injection. The jury got the case Wednesday after nearly a week of penalty phase testimony. The jury reached their verdict late Wednesday evening. Frein is the sniper who said he wanted to start a revolution by shooting troopers. He killed one trooper and seriously wounded a second trooper. Earlier, a prosecutor asked jurors to give the death sentence to the man who ambushed two Pennsylvania troopers, while the gunman’s lawyer is requested mercy.

The jury convicted Frein last week of killing Cpl. Bryon Dickson and critically wounding a second trooper in the sniper attack. District Attorney Ray Tonkin says Frein showed a “wickedness of heart” when he targeted the troopers at their barracks in 2014. Defense lawyer Michael Weinstein told the jurors Frein grew up in a dysfunctional household and asked them to show “sympathy and mercy” to his client and sentence him to life in prison without parole.