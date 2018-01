MONROE TOWNSHIP—We told you last month about a body found in a wooded area in Monroe Township, Snyder County. Selinsgrove State police are out with information about the body that was found December 8 off Stetler Avenue.

They say the body found was a 20-year-old male and after further investigation and an autopsy, Snyder County Coroner, William Pheasant ruled the death a suicide. State Police are not disclosing the man’s identity.