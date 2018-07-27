Death from flooding: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 7/27/18

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A coroner is attributing the death of a Pennsylvania man to flooding that has soaked the region over the past week. Adams County Coroner Pat Felix announced her finding Thursday regarding an 18-year-old who was missing since Sunday. She says the victim was likely stranded by high water in the Biglerville area, then was swept away when he attempted to get out of his van and walk.

Police are continuing to search for a 19-year-old woman last seen trying to cross a fast-moving stream near Elizabethtown. They’ve been searching the adjacent land and by air, but the water has been too dangerous to attempt a water search. A foot or more of rain has drenched a swath of central Pennsylvania since Saturday morning.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top prosecutor claims at least two leaders of the Catholic Church are trying to block the release of a grand jury report alleging child sexual abuse in six of the state’s dioceses, and he’s asking Pope Francis to intervene. Attorney General Josh Shapiro wrote to Pope Francis on Wednesday saying anonymous petitioners had filed court actions to stop the release of the report that details the abuse and cover ups by church officials.

The state Supreme Court has put the report on hold. Shapiro says “credible reports indicate” at least two church leaders are behind attempts to stop its release. He’s asking the pope to direct church officials to withdraw their objections. The Vatican didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on the letter.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Six states are sharing more than $22 million in federal grants to help people recovering from opioid addiction get back to work. The U.S. Department of Labor is providing the money under the National Health Emergency Dislocated Worker grant program.

The grants range in among from $1.2 million for Alaska to $5 million for New Hampshire. Pennsylvania, Washington, Rhode Island and Maryland also are getting money. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta says a family-sustaining job is a critical step toward long-term recovery from opioid misuse.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Police are imposing new rules and restrictions for public protests after a series of demonstrations over the shooting death of a 17-year-old in East Pittsburgh last month. The city announced Thursday it will allow protesters to close some roads, but they won’t be allowed to block entrances to hospitals, special events or tunnels and bridges.

It also prohibits blocking certain intersections at any time, and others during morning and evening rush hours.

The city is also setting up crisis intervention teams and working up a plan to de-escalate tensions. A white police officer is charged with criminal homicide in the June 19 death of African-American Antwon Rose, who was unarmed when he fled a traffic stop before the shooting.

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hispanic members of Congress are renewing their call for a national museum devoted to Latino history and culture, urging the passage of legislation to cover some of the costs. Advocates have been pushing for a Hispanic museum since 2004, a year after the federal government authorized construction of the Smithsonian Institution’s African-American museum. Rep. Tony Cardenas, a California Democrat, said Thursday, “If we don’t take charge, another decade is going to go by, another decade is going to go by, and the biggest minority population in America is not going to have a powerful presence in Washington, D.C., as we should.”

Citing the black history museum as an example, members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus said they plan to push Congress to pass legislation that covers half the cost. They didn’t specify how much the Latino museum would cost, but casually estimated it could take $600 million to $700 million. The National Museum of African American History and Culture, which opened in 2016, was built with more than $500 million in public funds and private donations. Cardenas, speaking at a Capitol Hill news conference, acknowledged that fundraising efforts would face obstacles.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal appeals court denied a request Thursday for a full court to rehear a challenge to a Pennsylvania school district’s policy allowing transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their sexual identity. A three-judge panel of the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia ruled in May that the Boyertown School District, could continue to allow transgender students the choice of what facilities to use. The students arguing against the policy said allowing transgender students to use the same facilities violated their right to privacy.

The 12 justices said Thursday that they supported the decision of the three-judge panel that the policy did not violate the students’ right to privacy, but several justices argued the panel’s opinion should not have delved into whether Title IX would constitutionally require the district to maintain its current policy. The three-judge panel vacated its previous decision and replaced it with an opinion that still discussed Title IX but toned down its reliance on the law for the opinion.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is revising their explanation on what happened the other day when it barred a CNN correspondent from an open press event. Both CNN and the reporter involved, Kaitlan Collins, says the White House told her the questions she shouted at President Trump during a pool assignment earlier that day were “inappropriate.”

Yesterday, deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said Collins was actually denied entry because she refused to leave the previous event when ordered to do so — and Collins’ expulsion “had nothing to do” with her questions. Other journalists who were in the room dispute the White House account, saying there were many reporters shouting questions as the event ended — and that it took time for the pack of journalists to file out the door.

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook has made financial history — but not the kind it will want to brag about. The world’s largest social media site saw its stock prices plunge steeply yesterday, causing the biggest one-day drop for a company’s stock price in the history of stock trading. Facebook shares lost 19 percent of their value — meaning $119 billion of the company’s worth disappeared. It was also a personal setback for Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg; he saw his net worth drop $16 billion. It was Facebook’s worst trading day since going public in 2012. And the one-day collapse eclipses the $91 billion drop in Intel stock back in September, 2000.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Roseanne Barr has told Sean Hannity in her first televised interview that she’s sorry for a racist tweet that led to the cancellation of her hit ABC series and insists she is not racist. The comedian appeared on Hannity’s prime-time show on Fox News on Thursday night in a wide-ranging interview that focused on the damage of her tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former adviser to President Barack Obama.

Hannity repeatedly urged Barr to apologize to Jarrett on air. The comedian eventually did, saying that she was sorry for her “ill-worded tweet” and said she would tell Jarrett that she is sorry “that you feel harm and hurt.” She repeated her assertion that she did not know Jarrett was black when she likened Jarrett to a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and a “Planet of the Apes” actor.

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a man who got a harsher prison sentence after he flipped the bird at the judge in his case. The high court on Wednesday upheld the sentence of 39-year-old Shawn Ross, who had agreed to plead guilty to burglary for trying to pry a change machine off a Chamberlain car wash wall in 2017.

The circuit judge sentenced Ross to five years in prison with 3½ years suspended. But after the judge saw Ross flip him off as he left the courtroom, he re-imposed the suspended time. When Ross filed for re-sentencing, the judge relented but reduced the suspended portion by two months. The high court upheld that sentence. Ross could be released in November.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kristen Stewart is set to star in Elizabeth Banks’ reboot of “Charlie’s Angels.” Sony Pictures on Thursday says Stewart’s fellow Angels will be played by Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. Banks is directing, producing, co-writing and starring as Bosley in the new incarnation of the Angels saga.

Banks says in a statement that “Charlie’s Angels” is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman. The statement says this film will introduce a new era of modern and global Angels. Sony Pictures will release the new “Charlie’s Angels” in North American theaters in September 2019.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Williams, Rhys Hoskins and Maikel Franco each hit two of Philadelphia’s record-tying seven home runs, and the Phillies overpowered the Cincinnati Reds 9-4 in the opener of a four-game series. Carlos Santana added a two-run homer as the NL East leaders tied the franchise record for home runs in a game, set on Sept. 8, 1998, against the Mets. This game—and all of the Phillies games—are on Newsradio 1070AM. Our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Asdrubal Cabrera went 3 for 5 with a home run and four RBIs to break out of an extended slump, and the New York Mets pounded the sloppy Pittsburgh Pirates 12-6 for their first three-game winning streak since mid-June. Cabrera entered hitting just .184) in his prior 12 games. He doubled home Devin Mesoraco in the second against Nick Kingham (5-5) and hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the fourth.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Wearing a brace around his surgically repaired left knee, Carson Wentz participated in all of the Philadelphia Eagles’ first training camp practice. About seven months and two weeks removed from tearing two knee ligaments in a December game against the Rams, Wentz took a handful of reps, mainly leading the second-team offense.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final L-A Angels 12 Chi White Sox 8

Final N-Y Yankees 7 Kansas City 2

Final Tampa Bay 4 Baltimore 3

Final Minnesota 2 Boston 1

Final Oakland 7 Texas 6

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 7 Arizona 6

Final N-Y Mets 12 Pittsburgh 6

Final Philadelphia 9 Cincinnati 4

Final Washington 10 Miami 3

Final L-A Dodgers 8 Atlanta 2

Final Milwaukee 7 San Francisco 5

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Oakland at Colorado 8:40 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at N-Y Yankees 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

N-Y Mets at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Miami 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Atlanta 7:35 p.m.

Chi Cubs at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco 10:15 p.m.

