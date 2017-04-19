Day three of the Victor Hare Trial, defense to make case tomorrow

SUNBURY– Day three is over in the Victor Hare criminal trial in Northumberland County court.

Science and mathematics with the theme of today’s court testimony in the Victor Hare trial. Hare is charged in the death of 9-year-old Korbin Rager of Sunbury.

A state police forensic scientist testified that DNA from two people was found on a straw found in Hare’s home. That DNA most likely belonged to Hare and Rager.

She said the odds against the DNA from the straw being from people other than Korbin and the defendant are least six nonillion to one. That’s a 6, and 30-zeros.

Point Township police found the straw in the trash in Hare’s home. There has also been testimony that the straw contained Oxycodone residue.

Police say Rager’s body was found naked in Hare’s bed. Police never found his clothes.

There is an indecent assault charge in this case and DNA evidence discussed today showed Hare’s DNA likely was the DNA found on the child’s penis.

Tomorrow, two ER docs from Geisinger and a pathologist from Allentown will be called for the prosecution. Defense attorney Brian Ulmer should get the case tomorrow and he won’t say who his witnesses are or if Hare will testify.