Day one of the Victor Hare trial is over for the day

This morning a half-dozen or so prosecution witnesses talked about the day Corbin Rager died in 2014. One person was Rager’s half-brother, 16-year-old Christian.

Guided into the courtroom in a way to prevent him from seeing Hare, testifying off to the side with a therapy dog, and with family and help nearby, he talked about the morning he tried to tell Hare that Corbin was dying but there was a slow response from Victor Hare.

The police chief in Point Township Josh VanKirk testified about his contact with Hare that day, saying he was an uncaring and disconnected man who was not behaving the way you would expect despite the gravity of the situation. Then VanKirk said Hare had an absence of concern.

Chief prosecutors Julia Skinner and Michael Seward said they have at least twenty more potential witnesses. It’s not know if Hare will testify or who his attornery Brian Ulmer will call. Ulmer did, under cross examination today point out that Hare was cooperative with the investigation.

Victor Hare is in a blue dress shirt with long white hair pulled back in a pony tail. He appeared to wipe away tears during some of the testimony about Corbin’s death.

Hare is facing a series of crimes including causing Corbin’s death and a sexual assault charge.

Testimony resumes Tuesday morning. (Mark Lawrence)