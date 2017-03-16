Date changed for Chestnut Street project meeting

SUNBURY – The date has changed for a public meeting on the Chestnut Street project in Sunbury. The meeting that was scheduled for March 22 will now be held on March 21. City officials say the meeting will be March 21 at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers.

The meeting will focus on phase two of the Chestnut Street Project, which will impact Chestnut Street from Third to Tenth Streets in the city. Everyone is invited to attend the meeting to learn more about the project and how construction will impact traffic. (Ali Stevens)