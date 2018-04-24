Danville woman in National Boxing Championships

DANVILLE – A Danville woman has achieved high honors in the boxing world. According to a news release, Danville-native Leah Hartzell, a senior at Lock Haven University, finished second at the National Collegiate Boxing Association championships at West Point Military Academy.

Hartzell defeated boxers from the Air Force and West Virginia University teams before losing to US Navy’s Jess Velez in the finals. Hartzell qualified for the championship tournament in March when she finished second to an Army boxer in eastern regional competitions.

Hartzell is a 2014 Danville graduate, where she played field hockey and was a district champion in the long jump. She will graduate from Lock Haven in December, majoring in recreation management.