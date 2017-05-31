Danville woman charged with fleeing from police

STONINGTON– A Danville woman is arrested after fleeing from police in a seven mile chase that crossed the Northumberland, Montour County line. Saturday just after 8 pm the pursuit started around Route 54 and Union Corners Road in Rush Township, Northumberland County.

Troopers say 19- year- old Sharon Augustine led police seven miles through Danville, then with assistance from local police the pursuit ended at River Road and the North Branch Canal Trail in Mahoning Township, Montour County.

Augustine was arrested for fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer. The investigation is ongoing and additional drug charges are pending.