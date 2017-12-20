Danville will soon be officially home to medical marijuana

DANVILLE – There could soon be some medical marijuana growing in Danville. Governor Tom Wolf has given the okay to Green Thumb Industries, known as GTI Pennsylvania, to begin growing and processing medical cannabis in Danville. The company says this will take place at their new state-of-the-art 70,000 square-foot facility located in the Iron Town Commerce Center in Danville.

The company says they’ll open their facility with a team of ten people, and grow to 25-30 people in the first quarter of 2018. Then they’ll scale to employ 100 individuals at the peak of operations. GTI says the facility will produce a variety of medical cannabis products specifically designed to target the needs of patients with ailments.

The Pennsylvania Health Department is overseeing the process of implementing the state’s Medical Marijuana Program, which the state says will provide access to medical marijuana for patients with a serious medical condition. A limited number of growers and distributors will be licensed in Pennsylvania. (Matt Catrillo)