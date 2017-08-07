Danville to see some road work this week

DANVILLE – Traffic will be narrowed down to one lane for two months on Market Street in Danville as a paving project is set to begin. In a statement, PennDOT says a contractor will be doing road repairs, milling, paving and ADA curb ramp upgrades.

Most of the daytime work will involve single lane traffic with flaggers controlling traffic, 7am to 5pm Monday through Saturday. Some night work will take place at the intersection of Market and Railroad Streets. The work is expected to be completed in September. (Christopher Elio)