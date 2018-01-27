Danville school district given $1.6M from FEMA for school repairs

DANVILLE – The Danville School District is getting more help to repair its middle school from Tropical Storm Lee. The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Friday the school district would receive over $1.6 million. The federal share of the nearly $2.3 million is necessary for repair amounts to 75 percent of the total project cost. School District Superintendent Jason Bendle says in a release this new money from FEMA replaces district funds used during the Middle School renovation.

Tropical Storm Lee caused major flooding to the middle school in September 2011, flooded by nearby Mahoning Creek.