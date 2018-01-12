Danville school board “considering” opening head coach position in wake of review

DANVILLE –The Danville School Board may open the high school football coaching position after all. Danville School Board President Randy Keister and Danville School District Superintendent Jason Bendle have released a joint statement regarding the Danville high school football program. Both school officials say the school board has requested school district administration to conduct a review of the high school football program.

That includes the consideration of opening the head football coaching position. School officials say the administration has discussed this matter with current football coach Jim Keiser. No vote or formal action has been taken and Keiser remains as head football coach.

School officials also say there was a miscommunication about the winter coaches’ salaries, and coaches will be paid. Both issues will be discussed at a special board meeting Thursday January 18 at 7 p.m. in the Community Room. You can view the full statement below.

We told you earlier rumors surfaced on social media this week about the firing of Coach Keiser at a recent school board meeting. Wednesday The Ironmen Football Boosters sent a message to its members saying Keiser was released from his position. The school board took no action at their meeting Tuesday regarding the football program. Keiser has been Danville’s head football coach since 2009. (Matt Catrillo)

Danville Area School District media release January 12, 2018:

The Board of School Directors requested the Danville Area Administration to conduct a review of the high school football program. With the information provided, the School Board is considering opening the head football coaching position. As a professional courtesy, administration discussed this matter with Mr. Jim Keiser. No vote or formal action has been taken. Mr. Keiser remains in his position as head football coach.

On the issue of the Winter Coaches’ salaries, there was miscommunication and the Board of School Directors will take action on the winter coaching salaries and all coaches will be paid.

Both topics will be discussed at a special board meeting on Thursday, January 18, at 7 p.m. in the Community Room.

Randy L. Keister, MBA

President

Danville Area School Board

Jason S. Bendle, Ed. D.

Superintendent

Danville Area School District