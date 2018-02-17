Danville police investigating reported possible abduction Friday

DANVILLE – Lots of police activity on Montour Street in Danville Friday afternoon. Not too many details are out yet, but officers tell WKOK, Danville police are investigating a reported, possible abduction Friday.

They say the incident was centered on a location on Montour Street and they are still actively investigating the report. They do say they have no report of any missing person at this time, and for a time Friday, police throughout the region were keeping an eye out for a particular vehicle, the description of which they aren’t disclosing publically at this time.

The incident was reported about 3pm and police say they’ll have more information later about the reported, possible, abduction in Danville Friday.