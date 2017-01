DANVILLE — A Danville man remains hospitalized in critical condition following a crash early Saturday morning. State police say 22-year-old Nicholas Levan was traveling east on Route 54 in Derry Township around 2:45 a.m. when he drove off the road and struck a guide rail.

His car traveled down a slight embankment and rolled onto its side, landing up against a utility pole. Levan was taken by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center. No other vehicles were involved in that accident. (Ali Stevens)