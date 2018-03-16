Danville man arrested on Police imposter and burglary charges

DANVILLE—The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested a Danville man wanted on burglary and robbery charges stemming from an incident that happened earlier this month in Berwick.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced they arrested 36-year-old Joshua Depew Thursday in Danville. They say March 8 Berwick police obtained an arrest warrant charging Depew with burglary, robbery and other offenses. Allegedly, Depew and others entered a Berwick home posing as police, bound the occupants of the residence while the assailants committed the burglary.

They say during the arrest police seized drugs, a shotgun, police scanner and tactical vest with no armor. Depew has been turned over to local police for booking and arraignment.