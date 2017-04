MILTON – A Montour County man faces charges of terroristic threats after an incident at a home in Valley Township on March 19th. State Police in Milton say 49-year old Rohn Koch, of Danville, got into a verbal altercation with a woman at the home. Police say Koch knocked over a couch and then knocked the woman down before he allegedly jumped on top of her and tried to choke her.

Koch was arraigned before District Judge Marvin Shrawder and released on $10,000 unsecured bail. (Sara Lauver)