Danville Heritage Festival starts Friday

DANVILLE – The Danville Heritage Festival kicks off Friday. The festival, and it’s immediate precursor, have been part of the community for two decades, says organizer Van Wagner, “We’ve kept our focus as much as possible on celebrating history and teaching history, and less on business and revenue I must admit. So what we’re trying to do now is put the history and education front and center.”

Some of the events will be at Hess field Saturday with dozens of displays, speakers and living history demonstrations. There will be food available as well. This year, a new classic car show will be featured, “Dale Hoover, who’s a gentleman I’ve been friends with for some time and he is just very involved with that classic car community. He and I started talking over a year ago about the idea. I’m really excited to see what Dale pulls off.”

Fireworks Saturday by the river and a Sunday hymn sing in Montgomery Park at river’s edge will also highlight the weekend festivities. Find more details on the Danville Heritage Festival Facebook page and we have the link to their website at WKOK.com.

http://www.vanwagnermusic.com/danvilleheritage.html