Danville football coach and staff being retained

DANVILLE – No significant changes will be made to the Danville varsity football coaching staff. The Danville school board announced in a prepared statement during a special board meeting Thursday, head coach Jim Keiser and the varsity football staff will all be retained. The board did say however, the program will go under a Performance Improvement Plan. If the program fails to comply with this program, then coaching positions will be opened, the board said.

The board also said in the statement the investigation of the program was prompted by receiving “numerous” complaints about the program, and those concerns had merit. The board said those complaints did not come from one parent or team member.

This story will be updated. (Matt Catrillo)