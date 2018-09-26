Danville football coach Keiser suspended for Friday’s game

DANVILLE – The Danville High School football team will be without its head coach for night’s home game. The Daily Item reports Head Coach Jim Keiser has been suspended for ‘s game against Central Columbia after getting into a dispute with an assistant coach. The dispute occurred during the Ironmen’s 34-0 win over Milton last week. It was said to involve assistant coach Stacey Puckey. Superintendent Jason Bendle told the paper in an email he expects all employees to be professional and be a positive role model for students.

Keiser was recently placed under a “performance improvement plan” at a January school board meeting when rumors of being fired surfaced on the heels of complaints about the program. Offensive Coordinator Chris Coombe will serve as head coach for ‘s game. Keiser is not allowed to attend the game as part of his suspension.