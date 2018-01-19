Danville football coach and staff being retained

DANVILLE – No significant changes will be made to the Danville varsity football coaching staff…for now. The Danville school board announced in a prepared statement during a special board meeting Thursday, head coach Jim Keiser and the varsity football staff will all be retained.

Board member Joel Klena read a statement, saying the investigation of the program was prompted by receiving numerous complaints about the program, “The complaints received were not from an individual parent or an individual team member, as seems to be misrepresented on social media.”

Klena continued, “Several parents and several players have come forward to both the administration and individual board members. These complaints set around a culture of negativity surrounding the program. We as a board and as an administration believe these complaints have merit.”

He said because of the complaints, the program will go under a Performance Improvement Plan. If the program fails to comply with this program, then coaching positions will be opened.

A large crowd attended the board meeting in support of Keiser. Keiser and his staff were also in attendance.

Senior football player Derien Yeager publicly displayed his support for his coaches, “They’ve changed my life. I wouldn’t take a single day back. I love getting yelled at by these guys. It’s hilarious, I love it. They do it to make me a better person, and I know that’s what their intent is at the end of the day.”

Former Montour County District Attorney, football booster and Danville graduate Bob Buehner also showed his support for the coaching staff, “I have a deep appreciation for a man who builds character in young boys, and turns them into good men. That’s what he has done in my observation.”

It is unclear how long or when the Performance Improvement plan will take place. The board also recommended an open forum between the coaching staff, players, and parents to discuss concerns about the future of the program. (Matt Catrillo)