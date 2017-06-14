Danville Area School Board says “No new taxes”

DANVILLE — The Danville school board passed a new $40 million no-tax-increase budget Tuesday. The Daily Item reports, the budget, which is set to go into effect on July 1, includes a 3.1% increase in overall expenditures than the previous year’s budget but will not raise the tax rates. The property tax levels in both Montour and Northumberland counties will stay the same.(currently at 13.9173-mill. One “mill” = $1 in tax for every $1,000 of assessed property value).

Board members gave credit for the lack of a tax increase on an increased budget to business manager Janis Venna who said that the majority of the spending increase is due to the district’s state pension fund payments going up nearly $900,000 this year. (Christopher Elio)