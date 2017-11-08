Daniel Berard wins race for Northumberland Mayor

NORTHUMBERLAND – With his defeat of opponent John Deppen, Daniel Berard is the new mayor of Northumberland.

Berard expressed his excitement about the win, “I’m pleased and happy with the results. I want to thank my family for their support. I want to thank the voters for their support and faith in me.”

Fresh off the win, Berard was asked about the most grueling issue in Northumberland, the ongoing truck detour issue, “It’s kind of tough to do because the police can’t be there at all times. It’s not the borough’s fault that the trucks are going through the town illegally. It’s the truckers. And we’ve got to get a message to them that they are unwanted in the Borough of Northumberland.”

Berard defeated Deppen by a count of 328-305. You can view more election results from around the Valley at WKOK.com. (Matt Catrillo)