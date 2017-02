SCRANTON — A Dalmatia woman has been indicted on a charge of theft of government money. Court documents say Loretta Galloway continued to collect Supplemental Security Income benefits after her husband died in June of 2010.

Galloway received more than $83,000 between June of 2010 and February of 2015. The indictment against Galloway was returned on Tuesday and the case has been assigned to the U.S. Middle District Court in Williamsport.