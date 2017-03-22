Dallas Green, who managed Phillies to 1st title, dies at 82

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Dallas Green, the tough-talking manager who guided the Philadelphia Phillies to their first World Series championship, has died. He was 82.

The Phillies say Green died Wednesday at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia. He had been in poor health for several years.

Green spent 62 years in baseball as a player, manager, general manager, team president and other roles.

As a big league pitcher, he went just 20-22 in the 1960s. It was in the dugout where the 6-foot-5 man with a commanding presence really found his voice — and a booming one, it was.

Green guided the Phillies to the World Series championship in 1980, ending a drought that stretched back nearly a century. He later managed the New York Yankees and Mets, and was GM and president of the Cubs.