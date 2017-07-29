Dale Jr. gearing up for final race at Pocono

LONG POND – Dale Earnhardt Jr. would certainly like to rewind what’s been a challenging final season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. So far, Earnhardt has only one top five finish, and just four top 10 finishes, along with six DNF’s. But Dale Jr. has always won with the fans as a 14-time winner as NASCAR’s most popular driver.

And he’s soaking it in one last time at Pocono Raceway, “Yesterday at the fan fest was great. We won the cooking portion of the contest and had a couple of Canadians cooking pork and chicken. It was a lot of fun. I hope it was fun for the fans. It’s going to be a new trend for some of these tracks to go to these two days shows.”

One of Dale Jr.’s most memorable moments at The Tricky Triangle was sweeping both Pocono races in 2014. That brought up one humorous moment with former crew chief Steve Letarte, “It’s now a good GIF on social media. His expression on top of the box when we made both those calls is some of the funnier moments of our work together.”

Earnhardt was 21st in the Saturday’s first practice session, and 17th the in second. Kyle Busch and Matt Kenseth had the fastest lap times in first and second sessions, respectively.

As part of a fan experiment by NASCAR, qualifying will take place at 11:30 Sunday, followed by the running of the Overton’s 400 just after 3 p.m.