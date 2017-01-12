DA warns of credit card interest rate scam

SUNBURY – The Northumberland County district attorney is warning residents about companies offering to reduce credit card interest rates. In a statement, Tony Matulewicz reminds citizens that they can negotiate with their credit card company without using a third party.

The Federal Trade Commission says telephone sales pitches from these companies often offer a money-back guarantee and tout a special relationship with credit card companies.

Matulewicz says residents should be skeptical of unsolicited sales calls that are pre-recorded. Additionally, scammers will often “spoof” their phone numbers which allows them to display any number they want on your caller ID while talking to you from a different phone number. You should never give out your credit card information or other personal financial data over the phone.