Home
DA warns of credit card interest rate scam

DA warns of credit card interest rate scam

Jennifer Wakeman | |

SUNBURY – The Northumberland County district attorney is warning residents about companies offering to reduce credit card interest rates. In a statement, Tony Matulewicz reminds citizens that they can negotiate with their credit card company without using a third party.

The Federal Trade Commission says telephone sales pitches from these companies often offer a money-back guarantee and tout a special relationship with credit card companies.

Matulewicz says residents should be skeptical of unsolicited sales calls that are pre-recorded. Additionally, scammers will often “spoof” their phone numbers which allows them to display any number they want on your caller ID while talking to you from a different phone number. You should never give out your credit card information or other personal financial data over the phone.

About The Author

Written by Jennifer Wakeman

News Director at Newsradio 1070 WKOK.