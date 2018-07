DA Matulewicz out with arrest warrant list

SUNBURY– District Attorney Tony Matulewicz along with the Northumberland County Magisterial District Judges are releasing the names of individuals who have active warrants against them, in an effort to receive information on their whereabouts.

DA Matulewicz says many of these cases involve defendants who failed to appear in court, fled the area, or were otherwise not located by police officers and constables during previous warrant service attempts. The defendant’s named on this list are being given an opportunity to voluntarily appear before the Magisterial District Court issuing the warrant.

He says citizens having information concerning the whereabouts of any of these individuals are encouraged to call the Magisterial District Court holding said warrant, using the contact information provided on the list below.

ACTIVE WARRANT LIST

District Court 08-3-04 – Magisterial District Judge Michael Toomey – 570-988-4485

Jacob Adam Beam – 02-10-97 – 19280 Doewood Drive, Monument CO.

Cagney Donell Davis – 07-09-86 – 510 North Eighth Street, Apt 4, Shamokin, PA.

Alvin M. Jeffries – 05-24-84 – 622 Main Street, Mapleton Depot, PA.

Marco Tulio Servellon-Alfaro – 07-14-85 – Unknown Address

Page 1 of 6

Shanna Nicole Hilfiger – 09-20-85 – 60 ½ Queen Street, Northumberland, PA

Dina Marie Delorenzo – 09-18-68 – 712 North Main Street, Scranton, PA.

Crystal Straub – 11-20-74- Unknown Address

Bryan Soto Diaz – 05-02-94 – Unknown Address

Kayla Belcher – 06-04-96 – Unknown Address

Jason Xavior Rivera – 07-08-87 – Unknown Address

Eric A. Ingram – 06-21-79 – 1630 West Holly Street, Coal Township, PA.

Victor M. Colon Jr. – 01-10-82 – 2903 W. Mercury Blvd, Apt 13, Hampton, VA.

Jay Derl Krumbine – 11-24-58 – 25 North Center Street, Sunbury, PA.

John R. Harker – 08-15-68 – 1006 Chestnut Street, Sunbury, Pa. 17801

Lorena Quintara Smith – 04-04-80 – Unknown Address

Matthew D. Osman – 10-20-79- 400 South Market Street, Shamokin, PA.

Tyrone Eugene Adam Short – 11-17-90 – 63 ½ Catawissa Avenue, Sunbury, PA.

Michael Joseph Seedor – 07-16-86 – 1015 West Shamokin Street, Trevorton, PA.

Erica J. Cosme – 08-19-88 – 1127 West Linden Street, Allentown, PA

Robert Justin Leach – 06-27-89- 13 North Park Street, Milton, PA.

Petrina Byers – 07-17-84 – 802 South River Avenue, Sunbury, PA.

Jeremy James Null – 06-23-77 – 1255 Pine Bark Lane, Mifflinburg, PA.

Joseph Ernest Battifarano – 06-05-43 – 215 Joes lane, Shamokin, PA.

Kurtis Michael Mabus -09-24-89- 9445 Colonel John Kelly Rd, Mifflinburg, PA

Kevin Dean Schreck – 11-12-65 – 717 North Fourth Street, Sunbury, PA

Fabius Deos Billingsley – 06-20-71 -17 North Third Street, Sunbury, PA.

Austin T. Zechman – 09-22-98- Unknown Address

Nigel Paul Correa – 06-28-73 – 251 Eighth Street, Northumberland, PA.

Michael Anthony Lawrence Jr. – 03-27-80 -2638 Second Street, Bloomsburg, PA

Jason Rife Schaeffer JR. – 10-20-94 – 425 North Fifth Street, Sunbury, PA.

District Court 08-3-02 – Magisterial District Judge Michael Diehl – 570-742-7446

Yesica Lopez-Rivera – 07-21-95 – Unknown Address

Bladimir Berez Perez – 08-23-89 – Unknown Address

April Dee Barrows – 04-13-88 – P.O. Box 155, Lot 4, Montandon, PA

Elvis E. Pagan- Figueroa – 07-03-77 – Unknown Address

Laqwette D Brown – 02-05-78 – 113 North Third Street, Lewisburg, PA

William Allen Smith – 11-03-68 – 907 Rolling Ridge Road, Westminster, MD

Loren Lewis Evans – 03-27-63 – 224 South Front Street, Milton, PA

Jurgen David Starr JR. – 06-12-88 – 112 Lower Street, Danville, PA

Diane Marie Baylor – 11-14-55 – 17049 Route 15, Allenwood, PA.

Angel Miguel Rodriguez- Cordero – 09-14-94 – Unknown Address

Raul Santiago- Vazquez – 11-7-72 – Unknown Address

Ryan Stephen LeCroy – 05-26-87 – 6556 Highway 21, Port Wentworth, GA

Blake Alexander Porter – 10-17-93 – 854 Phillips Road. Milton, PA

Page 2 of 6

Jamie Lynn Rosalia – 12-12-79- 302 Center Street, Milton, PA

Thomas James Schooley – 04-10-70 – 4420 Muncy Exchange Rd, Turbotville, PA

Brandon Damien Comeau – 12-02-83 – 800 Fisher Drive, Watsontown, PA

Brett Michael Smeal – 08-05-91 – 1840 Merrill Avenue, Williamsport, PA

Nicholas James Lyons- 12-07-92 – 831 Susquehanna Avenue, Sunbury, PA 17801

Andrew Thomas Smith – 02-21-86 – 167 Bald Eagle Forest Road, Blanchard, PA

Felix Joel Acosta – 10-16-79 – Unknown Address

Jonathan Ortiz- 12-31-83 – Unknown Address

Ana R. Monterrosa – 11-24-83 – 237 Lenker Avenue, Sunbury, PA

District Court – 08-02-01 – Magisterial District Judge William Cole – 570-339-2140

Mark Edward Savage – 03-22-69 – 2987 Mercer Street, Philadelphia, PA

Felix Pagan JR. – 01-07-72 – 939 North American Street, Philadelphia., PA

Luis Christian Rivera – 07-29-87 – 5216 Woodbine Avenue, Pennsauken, NJ

Jenina M. Zavatski – 10-09-91 – Unknown Address

Raheem Loatman – 04-12-78 – Unknown Address

Jerome Digiovanni – 02-22-70 – 225 West Fifth Street, Mount Carmel, PA

Dennis Joseph Petruskevich – 08-28-61 – 631 Washington Street, Reading, PA

Raymond Leroy Henderson – 12-16-80 – Unknown Address

Donald Edward Shanahan – 01-30-72 – Unknown Address

Jennings E. Brown III – 08-03-71 – 101 North Eighth Street, Shamokin, PA

Albert Vazquez -Torres – 09-20-90 – Unknown Address

Michael Halchin – 01-30-74 – 123 South Third Street, Sunbury, PA

Kyla Lynne Fisher – 10-29-77 – 233 Park Street, Mount Carmel, PA

Judy McGinley – 10-20-63 – 100 South Locust Street, Apt 2-A, Shiremanstown, PA

Andrea Slatick Startzel – 02-12-71 – 35 West Union Street, Tamaqua, PA

Matthew Michael Zigarski –09-08-91- 126 Washington Drive, Kulpmont, PA

Andrew James Foust – 12-02-88 – 130 Poor House Road, Catawissa, PA

Chadwick E. Reichenbach -06-01-70 – 420 Waller Road, Benton, PA

Christopher Weston – 12-27-81- 31 Rolling Hill Drive, Lititz, PA

Michael Thomas Karpinski JR. – 10-03-90 – 128 East Arch Street, Shamokin, PA

Brandon C Parson – 05-04-89 – 47 Harkins Lane, Wilkes Barre, PA

Jennifer Lynn Yomer – 04-04-84 – 308 South Maple Street, Mount Carmel, PA

Jeremy Orlando Toro – 03-03-90 – 631 East Chestnut Street, Shamokin, PA

Christine Lynn Jeffrey – 08-22-86 – 421 Center Street, Coal Township, PA

Troy Michael Tafner – 01-13-96 – 104 Second Street, Mount Carmel, PA

James Francis Gribben JR- 04-12-81 – 1133 East Webster Street, Coal Township, PA

Brian John Deeter – 07-23-85 – 739 Scott Street, Kulpmont, PA

Walter Lee Findeis JR – 05-21-74 – Unknown Address

Gerald Patrick Roche – 03-02-63 – 23 West Main Street, Girardville, PA

Page 3 of 6

District Court 08-3-03 – Magisterial District Judge John Gembic – 570-644-0736

Justin N. Volker-Valerio – 05-13-92 – Unknown Address

Catherine Ann Dyszel – 02-26-67 – 9 West Main Street, Girardville, PA

Jill Haldeman – 03-01-80 – 322 South Market Street, Shenandoah, PA

Brad Christopher Stahl – 10-29-85 – 12 College Avenue, Stewartstown, PA

Kasin Loatman – 12-08-87 – 236 South Shamokin Street, Shamokin, PA

Jason G. Ruggles – 12-16-88 – 500 South Pearl Street, Coal Township, Pa.

Caitlin Johnson – 04-10-95 – 211 South Shamokin Street, Shamokin, PA

Luis Ortiz – 11-11-97 – Unknown Address

Kristi Bender -12-11-90 – 125 Birch Street, Shamokin, PA

Janelle Sassani – 12-19-85 – 708 East Kase Street, Shamokin, PA

Christine Rate-Tucker –01-22-86 – 419 Shipman Road, Sunbury, PA

Judy Britton – 04-08-67 – 838 Cliff Street, Apt #1, Coal Township, PA

Fendi T. Payne – 02-23-90- 33 North Seventh Street, Shamokin, PA

Westley Chaz Sullivan – 10-01-94 – 127 King Fisher Drive, Simpsonville, SC

Erick A. Flores – 10-21-94 – Unknown Address

Robert Sanneman – 05-21-92- Unknown Address

Inga Butler – 10-05-70 – Unknown Address

Edward Joseph Miller III – 01-28-85 – 562 West Third Street, Bloomsburg, PA

Andrew James Foust – 12-02-88 – 130 Poor House Road, Catawissa , PA

Tiffany Lyle – 08-30-85 – Unknown Address

Alvinn D. Twine – 11-17-89 – 2032 Kimball Ave, New Kensington, PA

Cody Harris – 09-08-91 – 404 South Broad Mountain Ave, Frackville, PA

Dawel Lantigua – 07-13-92 – 17 South Rock Street, Shamokin, PA

Jill Fisher – 12-18-78 – 239-B East Columbia Avenue, Mount Carmel, PA

Carol Bruggner – 12-14-63 – Unknown Address

Kelsea Marie Haddock – 08-08-92 – 3142 Birch Road, Philadelphia, PA

Jhoel Leonardo Gonzalez – 12-03-81 – Unknown Address

Tyshawna Small – 11-17-92 – Unknown Address

Jason C. Dreyes – 08-26-78 – Unknown Address

Anthony Mark -12-05-84 – 254 Winding Hill Drive, Hackettstown, NJ

Johnny Baker – 04-25-79 – 756 West Market Street, York, PA

Andrea Michelle Startzel – 02-12-71 – 35 West Union Street, Tamaqua, PA

Robert Yost -12-06-85 – 11 Pine Lane, Pine Grove, PA

James Kline – 07-08-81 – 423 East Third Street, Apt B, Berwick, PA

Jonathan Scott Rebuck – 04-03-83 – 76 Main Street, Klingerstown, PA

Kristian Marie Skavery – 11-10-85 – 10 North Orange Street, Mount Carmel, PA

Theresa Ann Grobaker – 11-10-81 – 1003 Walnut Street, Lemoyne, PA

David Allan Kashner – 05-08-72- 1125 West Montgomery Street, Coal Township, PA

Zachary D. Zablosky – 09-13-84 – 598 Trevorton Road, Shamokin, PA

Patrick Amrose – 10-08-97 – Unknown Address

Page 4 of 6

Nicole Snyder – 02-19-84 – 308 West Mulberry Street, Shamokin, PA

Jennifer Korawaj – 05-08-78 – Unknown Address

Lindsey Tyler Hill – 02-19-85 – 4 Grace Drive, Thomasville, NC

Nicholas Ehrmann – 03-22-82 – 230 South Coal Street, Shamokin, PA

Steven Lezama Rivera – 01-21-91 – 233 George Junior Road, Grove City, PA

Trevor Olivieri – 06-27-83- Unknown Address

Betty Seibert – 01-10-60 – 11430 State Route 44, Watsontown, PA

Timothy Ulsh – 01-31-60 – 625 North Seventh Street, Sunbury, PA

Nicholas Heller – 02-09-89 – 76 Hillcrest Circle, Honesdale, PA

Sherry A. Vellner – 05-11-77 – 8700 State Route 61, Coal Township, PA

Ahkil Lee – 11-29-93 – 14 North Diamond Street, Shamokin, PA

Timothy M Nye – 09-26-83 – 130 Dans Way, Coal Township, PA

Dina Delorenzo – 09-18-68 – 712 North Main Street, Scranton, PA

Tajuan Crum – 02-08-96 – 825 West Spruce Street, Coal Township, PA

Curtis Groom – 12-22-88 – 822 Market Street, Mahaffey, PA

Zachary Williams- 07-15-81 – 129 South Sixth Street, Shamokin, PA

Robert Stanford Kramer III – 07-18-87 – 1326 Spruce Street, Ashland, PA

Jack A. McKeen III – 11-12-71 – 7136 Tulip Street, Philadelphia, PA

Johnathan Patrick Shick- 10-26-84 – Unknown Address

Michael Bernard Laskowski JR. – 10-17-77 – 926 West Walnut Street, Coal Twp, PA

Brandon Markhorst – 10-11-93- 129 North Rock Street, Shamokin, PA

Prudence L. Barrett – 07-21-83 – 383 Penns Creek Road, Mifflinburg, PA

Rolanda Leigh Brennan – 09-28-79 – Unknown Address

Jakaii Love – 12-01-95 – 229 S. Fourth Street, Shamokin, PA

Joshua Rowe – 06-05-92- 727 Scott Street, Kulpmont, PA

Eric M. Kowalchich – 11-15-83 – 131 Main Street, Apt 409, Catawissa, PA

Nicholas Curran – 01-19-98 – 201 South Pearl Street, Shamokin, PA

Mario Tokar-Moore – 08-15-99 – Unknown Address

Robert W. Buettner JR. – 08-21-90 – 26 Fairground Road, Hagerstown, MD

Brandon Allison – 12-15-84 – 189 North Market Street, Elysburg, PA

Rasan Tyler-Davis – DOB Unknown – 7205 Greenway Avenue, Philadelphia, PA

Clint Allen Geist – 01-31-83 – 414 North Market Street, Selinsgrove, PA

Lonnie Bixler – 05-19-67 – 6 North Coal Street, Shamokin, PA

Gary Reigle – 02-24-86 -236 South Coal Street, Shamokin, PA

Tiphanee Washington-Smith – 03-28-88 – Unknown Address

James Morgan – 03-29-84 – 476 East Market Street, Williamstown, PA

Dwayne Harkes- 08-26-70 – Unknown Address

Brianna Axelson – 01-16-96 – 106 Easton Road, Riegelsville, PA

Jeffrey Patrick Cooney – 08-30-93 – 920 Spruce Street, Ashland, PA

Tajuan Crum – 02-08-96 – 450 Hallam Avenue, Meadowlands, PA

Greg Null – 09-09-80 – 825 West Spruce Street, Coal Township, PA

Brian K. Donner – 08-09-84 – 308 South Shamokin Street, Shamokin, PA

Nelson Rivera – 04-27-77 – 709 West Penn Street, Shamokin, PA

Page 5 of 6

Jeffrey A. Try – 10-10-91 – 14 North Market Street, Shamokin, PA

Barbara Greer -03-01-60 – 308 West Mulberry Street, Apt #5, Shamokin, PA

Daniel Youngwith – 12-02-87 – 1405 West Willow Street, Coal Township, PA

Joshua Linn – 03-15-94 – 2549 State Route 61, Sunbury, PA

Brett Landau – 09-22-88 – 30 West Chestnut Street, Shamokin, PA

Lindsey Joy Frey – 10-28-83 – Unknown Address

Joel Santiago – 03-09-97 – 416 East Wisconsin Avenue, Tower City, PA

Colin Fraley – 04-30-96 – 676 Bear Valley Avenue, Shamokin, Pa.

William Lewis – 11-02-82 – 205 Apolo Circle, Nanticoke, PA

Desiree Warner – 10-09-84 – 406 East Dewart Street, Shamokin, PA

Eric M. Kowalchick – 11-15-83 – 131 Main Street, Apt 409, Catawissa , PA

Alan Swank – 08-28-75- 122 Center Street, Coal Township, PA.

Jeff Zimmerman – 09-05-98 – 331 South Shamokin Street, Shamokin, PA.

Tony Matulewicz

District Attorney

Page 6 of 6