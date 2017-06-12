CSVT work reconstruction begins on Ridge Road

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY — More big delays at another location thanks to CSVT construction.

Work on the northern section of the CSVT project continues, with reconstruction of Route 147 north of Ridge Road beginning today. There will be lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. Work will continue around the clock for the next two weeks, including weekends. Motorists may wish to avoid Route 147 between Northumberland and Montandon.

Additionally, construction of acceleration and deceleration lanes on Route 15 north of Granger Road in Union Township will continue next week. At that location, the passing lanes are closed in both directions of Route 15 while work is completed in the median.